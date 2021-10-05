India’s new Covid-19 cases lowest in 209 days

India on Tuesday reported 18,346 new infections in the last 24 hours – the lowest tally in 209 days-while there were 263 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,49,260, the Union health ministry data showed said.

A total of 29,639 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,31,50,886. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.93 per cent – the highest since March 2020, the ministry data said.

The active caseload stands at 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.75 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Weekly positivity rate has remained below three per cent at 1.66 per cent for the last 102 days while the daily positivity rate is 1.61 per cent, below three per cent for the last 36 days and below five per cent for the last 119 days.

Health ministry data showed that testing capacity has continuously bolstered and in the last 24 hours, a total of 11,41,642 tests were conducted, taking the total tally of tests to 57,53,94,042.

With the administration of 72,51,419 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, vaccination coverage crossed the 91 crore mark, as per reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

India has thus administered more than 70 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

J&K sees highest vaccination

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that 1.78 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

“Highest ever vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Monday. 1.78 lakh doses were administered. Congratulations to the health workers, doctors and DCs for their tireless effort. Stay masked, get vaccinated, stay safe,” he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)