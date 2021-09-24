India’s leading Hydro Power Company NHPC received world’s prestigious ‘Blue Planet Price’

The ‘Blue Planet Price’ is a prestigious price given by the International Hydropower Association (IHA) to world leaders in hydropower plants based on its sustainability assessment undertaken by a team of accredited lead assessors, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry here on Friday.

“NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station, located in the Himalayan State of Sikkim is conferred with the prestigious Blue Planet Prize by IHA, a London-based non-profit membership association operating in 120 countries. The power station has been built, owned, and being operated by NHPC,” the Power Ministry said.

The award was announced yesterday on Thursday during the World Hydropower Congress, 2021. “The award had been conferred to Teesta-V Power Station based on its sustainability assessment undertaken by a team of accredited lead assessors using the Operation Stage tool of the Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol (HSAP) of IHA,” the Ministry said.

The IHA membership includes leading hydropower owners and operators, developers, designers, suppliers, and consultants. The IHA Blue Planet Prize is awarded to hydropower projects that demonstrate excellence in sustainable development. The Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol (HSAP) is the leading international tool for measuring the sustainability of hydropower projects.

It offers a way to benchmark the performance of a hydropower project against a comprehensive range of environmental, social, technical, and governance criteria. Assessments are based on objective evidence and the results are presented in a standardized report, the Ministry said.