India’s fresh Covid cases near 50K, biggest surge in a month

India reported 47,029 new coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the country’s overall caseload rose to 3.28 crore (3,28,57,937) and the death toll increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,529).

The total number of active cases presently stands at 3.89 lakh (3,89,583).

Kerala contributed 32,803 cases or nearly 70 per cent of new cases and a third of deaths. The total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection now stands at 40,90,036. The test positivity rate was reported at 18.76 and with 173 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,961, the Kerala government release said.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 66 crore mark. Over 81 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.48 per cent. The total active case accounts for 1.19 per cent of the total caseload.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent, which remained less than 3 per cent for the last 69 days, while the daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.80 per cent.

According to data shared by the health ministry, India has conducted a total of 52.48 crore tests so far.