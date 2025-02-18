India’s first vertical bi-facial solar planted at Okhla Vihar Metro station

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, on Tuesday, inaugurated India’s first vertical bi-facial solar plant on Metro Viaduct at the Okhla Vihar Metro station and 1MW rooftop solar power plant installed at the Khyber Pass depot.

The inauguration was done by the Union Minister in the 5th International Conference on Green Metro Systems – The Future of Urban Mobility here.

The bi-facial panels are designed to capture sunlight from both sides. It will take the advantage of the metro’s elevated structure for solar energy generation without occupying any additional land. This is an innovative step in making metro rail operations more sustainable and contributes to renewable energy goals.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), under the banner of i-Metro and in close association and partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), organised the 5th International Conference on Green Metro Systems – The Future of Urban Mobility here.

Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and officials from the IGBC and Indian Metros among others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Union Minister Manohar Lal asserted that pollution reduction, water conservation, and eco-friendly mobility are not just governmental responsibilities but collective duties.

The way forward is clear: balance progress with environmental responsibility, ensuring a cleaner, healthier world for future generations, he said. “Swachh Bharat Mission was once mocked but has transformed India’s landscape, proving that national efforts towards cleanliness and sustainability yield global recognition,” the Union minister added.

He said urbanisation and industrialisation have increased pollution, but initiatives such as the Delhi Metro have significantly reduced environmental impact, demonstrating that thoughtful infrastructure can drive progress while protecting nature.

The minister said energy efficiency and clean power are the need of the hour.

“Transitioning from thermal to renewable energy, utilising solar rooftops, and implementing regenerative braking in metros exemplify the shift toward a greener future. Technological advancements, like vertical solar panels and energy-efficient LED systems, pave the way for sustainable urban living. Furthermore, responsible consumption—whether in air conditioning usage or minimising wastage—can have a profound impact on energy conservation,” the Union housing and urban affairs minister said.