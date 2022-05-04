India’s first tribal health observatory to come up in Odisha

In a first in the country, the Odisha Government has initiated the process for the establishment of “Tribal Health Observatory” for ensuring equity in tribal health in the State.

Once it comes up, it will be the first such observatory centre in the country. A MoU was signed between the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Department and ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC)-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

MoU was signed between Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development Department and Dr. Sanghamita Pati, Director RMRC, ICMR, in the presence of Sushmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School Abhiyan the Chief Guest of the occasion, said officials.

The observatory will establish a repository on the health of the tribal population of Odisha. It is designed to be effective and evidence based, policy oriented and a virtually established centre, performing systematic and ongoing observation on disease burden, health seeking behaviour and healthcare delivery system pertaining to tribal health in Odisha, they said.

Mrs. Sushmita Bagchi gracing the occasion launched the ‘Odisha Tribal Family Health Survey’ which would be the first of its kind and comprehensive survey among tribal communities in India, where high quality demographic and health data will be made available for informed policy making.

This study will lay the foundation for further longitudinal cohort studies and implementation of policy oriented research. This study would provide an idea about the reach of the health programmes and policy interventions and suggest course correction wherever required.

A Compendium on Evidence Based Researches on Sickle Cell Anemia in India and a report on Odisha Tribal Sero-survey conducted by the ST and SC department and RMRC Bhubaneswar was also released on the occasion. The compendium is the first of its kind having all the research in the field of sickle cell in India and this will be useful for all researches, policy makers and healthcare experts to make any progress in the sickle cell field.