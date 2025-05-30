India’s enemies anywhere can be finished by our defence forces: PM Modi

In a stern warning to perpetrators of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made it clear that India’s enemies, anywhere in the world, will be wiped off by our security forces.

In an assertive speech at a rally here, he said, “Firstly, India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack, while its ‘time, methods and conditions’ will be decided by our forces themselves. Secondly, India is not scared of hollow threats of atom bombs, and lastly, India will look at the leaders of terrorists and the government supporting such practices with the same eyes.”

He made the statement after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 15 major projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in the state. He also flagged off the second phase of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

PM said this program of development was scheduled to take place on April 24 last , but it had to be canceled due to the Pahalgam attack.

“Shubham Dwivedi, son of our Kanpur, was also a victim of barbarity in the cowardly attack of Pahalgam. We can all feel that pain and inner resentment of daughter Anshanya. The whole world has seen the same outrage of our sisters and daughters through operation Sindoor.

“We destroyed hundreds of miles inside terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. Our army made such a might that the Pakistani army was forced to plead to stop the war. I repeatedly salute the bravery and valor of the army. The enemy who was pleading during Operation Sindoor and they should not remain in any deception as Operation Sindoor is not over yet,” he announced.

PM said, “It is a matter of pride for the whole of Uttar Pradesh that it is playing a big role in self -sufficiency in the defence sector. For example, there is an old ordinance factory in Kanpur, we have converted 7 such ordinance factories into large modern companies.

At a time from where the traditional industries were migrating. Now big companies of the defence sector are coming there. Manufacturing of AK203 sophisticated rifles has started in Amethi while the BrahMos missile which did not let the enemies sleep in Operation Sindoor, and now the new address of BrahMos missile is Uttar Pradesh.”

PM Modi said, “India should be self -sufficient for its defence needs, as it is also necessary for our economy. Besides this is equally important for the self-esteem of the country. Therefore, we launched a self -sufficient Bharat Abhiyan to provide freedom to the country from that dependence”.

“In Operation Sindoor, the world has also seen the power of India’s indigenous weapons and Make in India which entered the enemy house to target the terrorists,” he said.

Earlier, Modi met Shubham Dwivedi’s family at Kanpur Airport. PM met Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Anshanya, mother Seema and father Sanjay Dwivedi. Shubham’s uncle Manoj Dwivedi said that the PM became emotional while meeting with the family.

PM also inaugurated the new underground section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central. This section includes five new underground stations.

He also inaugurate three 660 MW power units in Ghatampur and a thermal power project in Panki. Additionally, two new railway bridges from Panki Power Plant to Kalyanpur were also inagurated, enabling uninterrupted coal and fuel transportation.

PM also virtually inaugurated several other projects across Uttar Pradesh. These include two 132 kV power substations in Greater Noida and thermal power plants in Jawaharpur, Obra-C, and Khurja.

He announced that soon, the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway will reduce travel time to Lucknow to just 40–45 minutes. Additionally, direct connectivity will be established between Lucknow and the Purvanchal Expressway, while the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway will be linked to the Ganga Expressway—cutting down travel distance and time in both directions.

PM Modi stated that Uttar Pradesh is being transformed into a hub of industrial opportunities. This year’s budget introduced Mission Manufacturing under Make in India, aimed at promoting production in local industries. Cities like Kanpur are set to gain significant advantages from this initiative. “The greatest contributor to Kanpur’s industrial strength has been the MSMEs here. Today, we are fulfilling the aspirations of small industries.”