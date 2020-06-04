India’s Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following which the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise, reports PTI.

Kumar’s condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine. At least 35 officials working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent for home quarantine after reports of Kumar testing positive for coronavirus emerged on Wednesday morning.

There was no official comment on Kumar’s health condition.

PTI reports that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend office as part of a precautionary measure. The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block.

Kumar is the first top government official to test positive for coronavirus.