India’s daily new cases continue to rise as 1,84,372 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.04% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

Sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 13,65,704. It now comprises 9.84% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,01,006 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for43.54% of the total active caseload of the country.

The total number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11 Cr today on the fourth day of the Tika Utsav.

Cumulatively, 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

The cumulative vaccination beneficiaries include 90,48,686HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,81,072HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,01,36,430FLWs (1stdose), 50,10,773FLWs (2nddose), 4,24,66,3541st dose beneficiaries and 24,67,4842nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,56,50,444(1st dose) and 8,18,335(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 60.16% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-88 of the vaccination drive (13th April 2021), 26,46,528vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for 1st dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

In the country’s bid to flush out COVID cases, another milestone has been reached today. The country has crossed 26 crore tests. The exact figure stands at 26,06,18,866. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 14,11,758. The testing capacity has been ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,23,36,036 today. The National Recovery Rate is 88.92%.

82,339 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

1,027 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 86.08% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (281). Chhattisgarh follows with 156 daily deaths.

Eleven states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.