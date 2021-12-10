India’s daily Covid caseload dips; fatalities up to 624

India reported 8,503 new Covid-19 cases, and 624 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Friday.

With 624 more deaths, the death toll now stands at 4,74,735.

The recovery of 7,678 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,05,066. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.36 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Currently, the country’s active caseload stands at 94,943. Active cases constitute 0.27 percent of the total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,93,412 tests were conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 65.32 crores.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.72 percent has remained less than 1 percent for the last 26 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.66 percent, which has also remained below 2 percent for the last 67 days and less than 3 percent for 102 consecutive days.

With the administration of 74,57,970 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 131.18 crores as of Friday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,36,76,290 sessions.

More than 18.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry.