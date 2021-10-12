India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crore

With the administration of 65,86,092 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89Cr (95,89,78,049) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 93,66,392 sessions.

The recovery of 26,579 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,20,057.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.04%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 107 consecutive days now.

14,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest recorded daily new cases in 224 days.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,14,900, which is the lowest in 212 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.63% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,81,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.50 Cr (58,50,38,043) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.48% remains less than 3% for the last 109 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.21%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 43 days and below 5% for 126 consecutive days now.