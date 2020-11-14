With 44,879 new coronavirus infections and 547 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s coronavirus count stood at 87,28,795 on Friday, while the toll touched 1,28,688, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The active caseload has been steadily falling for the last few weeks. Currently, there are 4,84,547 active cases, whereas 81,15,580 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

As of now, the recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

Daily recoveries have been outnumbering new cases for the 41st day today. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,39,230 sample tests on Thursday, taking the total tested samples to 12,31,01,739.

Maharashtra continued to be the worsthit state with 1,736,329 cases till date. There are 85,583 active cases and 45,682 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi is grappling with a renewed surge as it confirmed the highest single-day fatalities on Thursday since the pandemic struck. The city recorded as many as 104 deaths and 7,053 new infections.

The other badly hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.