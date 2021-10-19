Follow Us:
India’s Covid-19 vaccination past 99 crore: Mansukh Mandaviya

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive had commenced on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

SNS | New Delhi | October 19, 2021 5:02 pm

Covid-19 vaccination, Mansukh Mandaviya, Covid-19

(Image: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached past 99 crore-mark on Tuesday, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister, taking to Twitter, said, “We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations.”

Later, from 2 February, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff & Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

From 1 March, the vaccination drive started including people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities.

On May 1, all above 18 years of age were made eligible for Covid vaccination.

