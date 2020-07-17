India’s coronavirus tally rose to 10,03,832 on Friday which includes 6,35,756 recovered cases and 3,42,473 active cases according to the data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 25,602.

With 34,956 fresh cases, India reported its highest jump in 24 hours on Friday.

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House has said.

The United States which the worst affected country due to the virus followed by Brazil and India, has recorded 3,574,371 cases of the virus including 1,38,358 deaths.

“With regard to (the coronavirus) testing, we’ve done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We’re leading the world in testing,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

The White House was responding to questions related to the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“We have done more than any country in the world on testing; there’s no doubt about that — 42 million tests. The country with the next highest number is India at 12 million,” McEnany said.

Globally 13,765,713 people have been infected with the virus while 589,192 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.