India’s coronavirus tally rose to 8,49,553 on Sunday which includes 2,92,258 active cases and 5,34,620 recovered cases according to data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 22,674

On Saturday night veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan said they have tested positive for coronavirus and have been taken to a hospital. The actors confirmed the news on Twitter and said that they both are showing mild symptoms. They have also requested their staff and family members to get tested for the virus.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Globally, 12,684,409 people have been infected with the virus while 564,506 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.