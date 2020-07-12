India’s coronavirus tally rose to 8,49,553 on Sunday which includes 2,92,258 active cases and 5,34,620 recovered cases according to data released by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 22,674

On Saturday night veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan said they have tested positive for coronavirus and have been taken to a hospital. The actors confirmed the news on Twitter and said that they both are showing mild symptoms. They have also requested their staff and family members to get tested for the virus.

Globally, 12,684,409 people have been infected with the virus while 564,506 people have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.