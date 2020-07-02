India’s coronavirus tally reached 6,04,641 on Thursday which includes 2,26,947 active cases and 3,59,859 recovered cases according to data released by ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 17,834.

434 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country while 2,29,588 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday

A COVID-19 care centre with 600 beds has been set up at the Commonwealth Games stadium in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The nation capital has recorded 89,802 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Globally 10,668,410 people have been infected with the virus while 515,694 people have died due to the virus according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States which has become the worst-affected nation due to the pandemic, recorded more than 44,000 new cases, a new all-time daily high on Wednesday. The country has 2,686,249 cases of COVID-19.