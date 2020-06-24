India’s coronavirus tally reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday which includes 1,83,022 active cases and 2,58,684 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 14,476.

The country recorded 15,968 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 465 deaths in the biggest one-day jump.

The Indian Express reports, Delhi, with 66,602 cases, is growing at the fastest rate among the top ten states. At this rate, within a couple of days, it is likely to overtake Mumbai as the city with the maximum caseload. Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu on Sunday to become the state with the second largest number of cases.

Globally, 9,240,398 people have been infected with virus while 4,76,960 have died due to it.

Meanwhile, Brazil recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,374 new deaths from coronavirus, the country’s health ministry has said. Brazil has registered more than 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 52,645, according to the ministry, reports The Guardian.

The United Nations chief criticised the total lack of international coordination in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that the go-it-alone policy of many countries will not defeat the pandemic. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that what needs to be done is to make countries understand that by acting in isolation “they are creating the situation that is getting out of control” — and that global coordination is key.

COVID-19 started in China, moved to Europe, then to North America and now to South America, Africa and India, he said, and some people are now talking about second waves coming at any moment.