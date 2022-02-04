India’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 5-lakh mark; 1,49,394 new cases reported in last 24 hrs

India’s total COVID-19 death toll breached the five-lakh mark as the country logged 1,072 fresh fatalities along with 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The death toll in the country stands at 5,00,055. With 1,42,859 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities in the country, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932) and Uttar Pradesh (23,277).

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload reported in the country has risen to 4,19,52,712 including 14,35,569 active cases. Active cases account for 3.42 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,46,674 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries in the country to 4,00,17,088. The recovery rate currently is at 95.39 per cent.

Of the 16,11,666 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 9.27 per cent was reported. Moreover, 73.58 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

The ministry informed that as many as 168.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.