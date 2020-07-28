India on Tuesday recorded a spike of 47,704 new infections in 24 hours taking the total number of Coronavirus cases to 14,83,157. As many as 654 fatalities were reported in the same period taking the death toll to 33,425.

Of the total cases, 4,96,988 are active cases while 9,52,744 people have been cured of the infection. A total of 35,176 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

In a major improvement in the situation, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has further increased to 64.23 per cent.

According to the government, India’s case fatality rate has been constantly falling and currently stands at 2.25 per cent. The recovery/death ratio is 96.6%:3.4% now.

However, India is the third worst hit country after the US and Brazil in terms of cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to 27 July is 1,73,34,885 including 5,28,082 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state and reported 7,924 new infections, taking its tally to 3,83,723, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,31,219) and Karnataka (1,01,465).

The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 613 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 10,994 were active cases. As many as 3,853 people died and 1,16,372 were cured and discharged.

On the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,287,974 and 148,009, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 2,442,375 infections and 87,618 deaths.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he will reconvene the Emergency Committee on Thursday to re-evaluate the coronavirus pandemic, as the global COVID-19 cases doubled over the last six weeks.

Thursday will mark six months since January 30 when the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is the sixth time a global health emergency has been declared under the International Health Regulations, but it is easily the most severe,” he said, adding that the pandemic continues to accelerate.

In the past six weeks, the global total number of cases has roughly doubled, Tedros said.

He said that although the world has changed, the basic measures needed to suppress transmission and save lives have not — find, isolate, test and care for cases, and trace and quarantine their contacts.