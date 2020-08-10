India on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 Coronavirus cases and 1,007 fatalities taking the total number of infections to 22,15,075 and death toll to 44,386, the data shared by the Ministry of Health stated.

Of the total cases, 6,34,945 are active while 15,35,744 people have been cured of the deadly infection.

Notably, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 54,859. The recovery rate has gone up to 68.78 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,45,83,558 COVIS-19 tests have been conducted till August 9 including 4,77,023 samples yesterday.

States have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation and effective treatment, following the Centre-led strategy of TEST, TRACK, TREAT.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 5,03,084 cases and 17,367 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,90,906 cases and 4,808 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the overall number of Coronavirus cases has topped 19.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 729,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,778,566 and the fatalities rose to 729,692, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,044,435 and 162,919 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil comes in the second place with 3,035,422 infections and 101,049 deaths.

India is the third worst hit country in terms of Coronavirus cases.