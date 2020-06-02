With 1,98,706 cases of coronavirus India neared the 2 lakh-mark on Tuesday. Out of these 97,581 are active cases, and 95,526 cases have recovered, while 5,598 deaths have been reported. India is currently on the seventh spot on the global list of countries worst-hit by pandemic.

India reported record single-day spike of 230 fatalities in the 24 hours the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update on Monday.

Globally, over 6.2 million cases have been reported, while 3.75 lakh people have lost their lives to the infection.

The United States continues to be the worst-affected nation with 1,811,357 cases of infections followed by Brazil with 526,447 cases and Russia with 414,328.

Meanwhile, as nationwide protests erupted in United States after a black man was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, government’s top medical expert Dr Fauci saysy he has not been in contact with President Trump. The member of the national coronavirus taskforce, said on Monday that he was no longer in frequent contact with Donald Trump, which is likely to indicate that he is being ignored by the administration.