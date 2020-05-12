Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India’s recovery rate against the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 currently stands at 31.7 per cent and is “getting better everyday”.

Briefing the media on the Coronavirus situation in the country, the health minister further said that in the fight against Coronavirus, India’s mortality rate is about the lowest in the world, at around 3.2 per cent, adding that it is even lower in some states.

Global fatality rate stands at around 7-7.5 per cent, he said.

The Government has reiterated that India has not gone into the community transmission stage yet.

India has so far reported 70,756 cases of Coronavirus and 2,293 deaths.

Of the total number of infections, 46,008 are active cases while 22,454 people have been cured of the deadly virus.

On Sunday, the health minister Harsh Vardhan had asserted that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

A day before, he had stated that India was “prepared” for the worst possible scenario. The remarks from the health minister came on the heels of a statement made in the press briefing by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, saying citizens must “learn to live with the Coronavirus”.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria has said that India may witness the peak of COVID-19 cases in June or July.