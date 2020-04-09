The total number of confirmed cases in India reached up to 5,734 with 166 fatalities on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry data said.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 5,095 are active cases, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery. There have been 540 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state so far with 1,135 active cases and 72 deaths.

Tamil Nadu follows in second with 738 active cases and nine deaths followed by Delhi with 669 cases and nine fatalities.

Gujrat total tally may have been low but it is the worst hit in terms of death with 16 deaths i.e. maximum deaths after Maharashtra.

Thirty per cent of the total cases across the country has been attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin where thousands including foreign preachers gathered last month.

The dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, which was anticipated to be contained after the nationwide ‘complete’ and ‘strict’ lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prompted speculation of extension of the lockdown.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first all-party meet since the declaration of the shutdown, had hinted that the lockdown could be extended owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Speaking with the opposition leaders, he had reportedly stated that by all accounts, it will not be possible to end the lockdown on April 14.

Meanwhile, Odisha has become the first state in the country to extend the 21-day lockdown.

Taking a major step towards containing the novel Coronavirus, the state government has announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown till April 30 and also urged the Centre to follow suit.

Meanwhile, amidst lockdown, cases of attacks on those at the frontline of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic continue to emerge from different parts of the country.

In the latest incident, two female doctors of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly physically assaulted by a man on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when the two doctors were buying grocery from a store in Gautam Nagar area.

The man allegedly hit the doctors — who are posted at Emergency Department of Safdarjung Hospital — while accusing them of spreading Coronavirus.

India on Thursday entered the 16th day of the 21-day lockdown.

In a bid to contain the deadly virus, governments have resorted to strict measures.

The Delhi government has sealed 21 COVID-19 hostspots with the posh Bengali Market being the latest to be added to the list to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh government has sealed Coronavirus hotspots identified in 15 districts of the state till the end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown on April 14.