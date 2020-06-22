India has one of the lowest Coronavirus cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density, said the Government on Monday quoting a World Health Organisation report of June 21.

India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple, at 114.67, the health ministry said.

The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively, it said adding that this low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, preemptive and proactive approach the Indian government along with the states and Union Territories (UTs) took for the prevention, containment and management of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry also stated that India’s recovery rate has further improved to 55.77 per cent. On Sunday, it was 55.49 per cent.

It said the difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen and the number of recovered patients on Monday has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808.

The Coronavirus testing infrastructure is continuously being ramped up, the health ministry said, adding the number of testing labs have also been increased in this direction totalling to 985 – 723 government and 262 private.

The total number of samples being tested per day is also steadily rising, as is the number of total samples tested, said the ministry, adding 1,43,267 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Whereas the total number of samples tested thus far is 69,50,493.

The observation by the Government comes despite a surge in India’s Coronavirus cases to 4,25,282 on Monday marking a record 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. As many as 445 new deaths were reported in 24 hours — also the highest one-day jump — taking the death toll to 13,699.