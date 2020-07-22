India on Wednesday reported a spike of 37,724 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the tally to 11,92,915, which is barely 7,000 short of the 12-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data said.

The death toll has risen to 28,732 with 648 fatalities being reported in the same time period.

Of the total number of infections, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 people have been cured of the deadly disease.

Now, the recovery rate stands at 63.12 per cent with cured cases being almost twice the number of active cases.

Being the third worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.

The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 fatalities followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,80,643 cases, and 2,626 deaths. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 71,000 cases.

With 1,349 new Coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that a total number of 1,47,24, 546 samples including 3,43,243 yesterday were tested till July 21.

On the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases has increased to over 14.8 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 615,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,898,145, while the fatalities rose to 615,462, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,899,072 and 141,992, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,159,654 infections and 81,487 deaths.