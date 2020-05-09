A total of 3,320 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in the past 24 hours across the nation, taking the number of confirmed cases to 59,662 on Saturday. As many as 95 fatalities have been reported in the same period taking the death toll to 1,981

Of the total number, there are 39,834 active cases while 17,846 patients have been cured of the deadly infection.

Meanwhile, the Central government has changed its policy on discharge of COVID-19 patients from care facilities, and only severe cases will now be tested before they are discharged. The new rules come into effect as India braces for a jump in cases, with mathematical modeling showing the peak of infections may come in June-July.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with the total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases. Delhi has reported 6,318 cases and Tamil Nadu 6,009 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.

Other states which have jumped the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).

Among other major cities, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,887 and 41 deaths, Bihar stood at 571 cases and five deaths, Haryana at 647 and eight deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 823 cases and nine deaths, Karnataka at 753 and 30 deaths and Kerala was docked at 503 and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are — Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunanchal Pradesh.

On Friday, the Government had said that India’s recovery rate against COVID-19 coronavirus has risen to 29.36 per cent.

Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Health Ministry, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that “If we will follow the required do’s and don’ts, we may not achieve the peak in Coronavirus cases.” “There is always a possibility to witness spike in cases if we do not take the required precautions and follow processes,” he said.

The government official further stressed on the need to “learn to live with the virus”.

“Today, when we are talking of relaxations and return of migrant workers, we have to understand that we also have to learn to live with the virus. The preventive guidelines against the virus need to be implemented as behavioral changes,” said Lav Agrawal.

India is under an extended period of lockdown since March 24, which will continue till May 17, although with some relaxations in orange and green zones. However, all businesses and movement of people in containment spots and red zones are prohibited.

On the global front, the total number of Coronavirus cases are about to touch the four million mark and over two lakh people have died due to the virus till now.