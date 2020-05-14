As many as 134 new COVID-19 fatalities and 3,722 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the nation, taking the total number of Coronavirus infections to 78,003 with the death toll at 2,549 on Thursday.

According to the health ministry, there are 49,219 active cases while 26,234 people have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the Coronavirus cases climbing to 25,922 followed by Gujarat with 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu reporting 9,227 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 7,998 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus. 115 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (940), Haryana (793), Jammu and Kashmir (971), Karnataka (959), Kerala (534), Odisha (538), Tripura (155) and Chandigarh (187).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that India’s recovery rate has reached 33.63 per cent.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that in the fight against Coronavirus, India’s mortality rate is about the lowest in the world, at around 3.2 per cent, adding that it is even lower in some states.

The Government has also asked citizens to “learn to live with the Coronavirus”.