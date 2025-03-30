India’s biggest Cosplay Championship to kick off in Mumbai on May 1

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 Cosplay Championship, India’s most prestigious cosplay competition, will be held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Sunday.

The event, being organised by Creators Street and Epiko Con in collaboration with the Telangana government, ICA Indian Comics Association, Forbidden Media and Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), Telangana VFX Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will bring together country’s most talented cosplayers, celebrating their artistry, dedication, and craftsmanship in the world of pop culture.

“The championship aims to empower India’s growing cosplay community by providing a world-class platform for participants to showcase their skills, creativity, and passion for pop culture. This championship aligns with India’s expanding entertainment and AVGC-XR sector, encouraging self-expression and innovation in costume design, performance, and character portrayal,” the ministry said.

During the championship, 80-100 finalists will present their cosplays live on the WAVES 2025 stage. The categories include Indian mythology, pop culture, anime, manga, DC, Marvel, and more.

The participants will be judged by esteemed industry experts, international guests, and cosplay professionals, according to the ministry.

The registration for the event, which began on March 28, will continue till April 7, it said.