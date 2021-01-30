India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) today.

The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6% (just 1.58%) of India’s total Positive Cases.

9 States/UTs have a higher weekly Positivity Rate than the national average. Kerala records highest weekly positivity rate with 12.20%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7.30%.

27 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate less than the national average.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%). India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

More than 1.04 cr (1,04,09,160) people have recovered so far. 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

India has also significantly scaled up its COVID19 inoculation drive.

Over 5.7 lakh people have been vaccinated successively for the last 2 days.

As on 30th January 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 35 lakh (35,00,027) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions. 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

85.10% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,398 newly recovered cases. 2,613 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 607 in Karnataka.

13,083 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

81.95% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases.

137 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs account for 83.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Kerala follows with 22daily deaths and Punjab with 11.