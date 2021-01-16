Today marks a momentous day in the COVID-19 trajectory of the country as India rolled out the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination exercise at 10.30 am through video conference.

This day also sees India’s total Active Caseload (2,11,033) further slump to account for just 2% of the total positive cases. The active cases were 2,10,120 last on 29th June 2021.

The Total Recoveries have crossed 96% of the total cases, at 96.56%.

2,11,033 cases are positive as on date, either in supervised home isolation or in hospitals. The Recovered Cases are above 1 crore (1,01,79,715).

The Recovery Rate has progressively shown a sustained climb. The gap between the total recovered cases and active cases have grown to 99,68,682 as on date.

As the active cases in the country follow a downward slide, 25 States and UTs are reporting less than 5,000 active cases. The caseload in these States/UTs constitutes just 15% of total active cases

81.94% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,603 newly recovered cases. 3,500 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 1009 in Chhattisgarh.

80.81% of the new cases are from 8 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,624. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,145 while West Bengal reported 708 new cases. 175 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 69.14%of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (45). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 23 and 16 daily deaths, respectively.