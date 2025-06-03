India’s active COVID-19 tally tops 4,000; Gujarat surpasses Delhi

India’s active COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,000 mark in the last 24 hours, with Kerala leading the way with 1,416 infections, followed by Maharashtra (494), Gujarat (397), Delhi (393), and West Bengal (372), according to official government data.

While the surge has slowed in Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra, with recoveries outpacing new infections — Kerala reported 171 recoveries, Delhi 124, and Maharashtra 59 — Gujarat saw an uptick of 59 new cases, pushing it ahead of Delhi to rank third in active caseload nationwide.

The dashboard has been monitored daily by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare since May 30.

Nationwide recoveries rose to 512 in a single day, significantly outpacing the increase in active COVID-19 cases, which saw a net rise of just 65 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country reported five new deaths between Monday and Tuesday — two from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to official data, all five patients had pre-existing comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and Parkinson’s disease.

Although experts have stated that the current Omicron variant is not particularly severe, they have advised caution for individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, on high-dose steroids, or elderly and more vulnerable groups. In these populations, the virus can still cause serious illness.

For the general public, symptoms are expected to be milder and flu-like. Experts urge people not to panic but to stay alert and take precautions.