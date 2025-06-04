India’s actions against Pakistan were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible: Rajnath Singh

Describing India’s actions against Pakistan as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the country responded in self-defence against cross-border terrorism.

Singh’s observation on the issue came after he held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles in the national capital.

Both ministers strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims. They also agreed to work together to combat terrorism in all its forms.

In a post on X after the meeting, Singh thanked Australia for its unequivocal support to India’s resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam.

The two ministers welcomed the signing of the Australia-India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify and diversify defence industry collaboration.

They deliberated on furthering defence science and technology collaboration projects when they meet in Australia later this year for the third India-Australia 2+2 ministerial meeting.

They also reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in November 2023, an official release issued here said.

The meeting offered an opportunity for both sides to review the status of bilateral engagements in the context of emerging regional and global scenarios.

The discussions, it said, covered a wide range of issues such as defence strategic cooperation and security, including industry collaboration, cyber and new emerging technologies, counter-terrorism, hydrography, and maritime security. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest.

On the fifth anniversary of signing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides expressed satisfaction and recognised that defence has emerged as an important pillar of the collaboration.

India and Australia expressed satisfaction at the growing strategic convergence between the two countries and agreed to work together towards a free and open Indian Ocean and Pacific Island region.

They called for continued strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity, stability and progress in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Singh congratulated his Australian counterpart on his reappointment after the impressive victory of the Labor Party in the recently held federal elections in Australia.

Earlier, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.