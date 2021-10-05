India’s 70 percent adult population vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vax: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the country’s 70 per cent adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine even as the total doses given across the country crossed 91 crore.

“Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.

“Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona,” the minister said in a tweet.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-Coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crores on Monday, sources in the ministry said.

According to officials, 25 per cent of the adult population has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, they said.

According to the ministry of health data, the average daily doses administered in a month increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.