Indians in Bangladesh advised to stay indoors following protests

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday issued an advisory asking members of the Indian community in Bangladesh to avoid travel and minimize movement outside their residences in view of widespread protests in the country following the government’s decision to close all public and private universities.

The advisory said in case of any emergency or need for assistance, the Indians in Bangladesh should reach out to the High Commission or the Assistant High Commissioners.

The protests in Bangladesh started in the wake of demands for reform of the country’s quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

On Wednesday, protests intensified as students clashed with law enforcement in various locations across Dhaka. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse students protesting against the government’s job quota system.

Authorities also ordered the indefinite closure of all public and private universities.