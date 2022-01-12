‘Indian youth writing code of global prosperity’: Modi

Inaugurating the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for harnessing the potential of the youth of India who, he said, ‘is writing the code of global prosperity.’

“India’s demography is young, and the mind of India is also young. There is youth in India’s potential, and in its dreams. India is young in its thoughts as well as in its consciousness. India’s youths are writing the code of global prosperity. The mantra of New India – Compete and Conquer. Get involved and win. Unite and win the battle,” Prime Minister Modi said addressing the inaugural function virtually from here.

Modi said India considers its youth as a demographic dividend as well as a development driver. “The youth of India have the ability for hard work and also have clarity about the future. That is why what India says today, the world considers it to be the voice of tomorrow,” he said.

Speaking about the special attributes of youth in India, Prime Minister Modi said today’s youth can evolve itself and society in accordance with emerging challenges and their ability is not burdened by old stereotypes.

"Youth's ability is not burdened by old stereotypes. This youth can evolve itself and society according to new challenges. Today's youth has a 'Can Do' spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation," the Prime Minister said.

Bowing to Swami Vivekananda, Narendra Modi said his birth anniversary in this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is all the more inspiring. He said the added significance of this period was the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and also the 100th death anniversary of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi is falling in the same period. “Both these sages have a special relationship with Puducherry. Both have been partners in each other’s literary and spiritual journey,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the youth of India have democratic values along with the demographic dividend. He said the democratic dividend of youth is also incomparable.

The Prime Minister appreciated the spirit of Indian youths. He said even during the pandemic over 10 thousand start-ups came up.

“India’s youths are writing the code of global prosperity. India today has a strong ecosystem of over 50,000 startups. Out of which more than 10 thousand startups came up amidst the challenge of the Pandemic,” he said giving the mantra of New India – ‘Compete and Conquer. That is, get involved and win. Unite and win the battle’.

Modi also cited the performance in Olympics and Paralympics and said, “the participation of youth in the vaccination drive is proof of will to win and a sense of responsibility among the youth.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement” selected from submissions by over 1 lakh youth. He also inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry set up at a cost of about Rs 122 crore and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam – an auditorium with an open-air theatre, constructed at a cost of about Rs 23 crores by the state government.

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Narayan Rane, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, and Nisith Pramanik, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy besides the state ministers and parliamentarians were also present.