Indian UAV on training mission drifts into Pak due to technical snag

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army drifted into Pakistan’s Nikial Sector due to some technical snag during a training mission on Friday morning, where the Pakistani troops recovered it.

“The mini-UAV on a training mission drifted into the Pakistan-controlled Nikial Sector, opposite our Bhimber Gali Sector in the Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said and added that a hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the UAV.

Giving details of the incident, the spokesman said: “At 9.25 am, a mini-UAV on a training mission well within the Indian territory lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali Sector. As per media inputs, Pak troops have recovered the same. A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the UAV.”

