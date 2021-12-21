Indian troops enjoy complete freedom to respond to ceasefire violations: Govt.

India has given complete freedom of action to its troops deployed on forward posts in responding to Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by Pakistan, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

A total of 5601 instances of CFVs were reported along the LoC under the operational control of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir from 30 November 2019 to 29 November 2021. Substantial damage was inflicted on Pakistan posts and personnel during retaliation by the Indian Army.

Tejas is not being inducted as a replacement of MIG-21 fighter aircraft, but as a part of modernisation of IAF, he said in another reply.

The amount spent so far on the manufacture of 24 LCA Tejas delivered till 30 September is Rs 6,653 crore. Considering the contract with HAL by IAF, a total of 123 Tejas fighter aircraft are to be manufactured. Further production depends upon the requirement.

Replying to another question, Bhatt said that in the last five years, a total of 194 industrial licenses have been issued to private companies in the defence sector for manufacturing of items like ammunition, artillery guns, howitzers, air defence guns, UAVs, destroyers, frigates, night vision devices, ballistic protection items, radars, optoelectronic devices, etc.