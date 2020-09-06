Indian Railways is going to start computer-based tests for notified vacancies from 15th December, the government said on Sunday.

Indian Railways had notified 3 types of vacancies. These were 35208 for NTPC (non technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc) and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc). In all RRBs had notified a total of 1.40 lakh such vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated and miscellaneous categories. Against the above vacancies, RRBs had received more than 2.40 crore applications. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for above vacancies had to be deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout country.

Scrutiny of the applications had been completed but the process of further examination had got delayed due to covid related restrictions.

RRBs of Railways are committed to hold the CBT for all the notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation imposed due to pandemic. Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to Covid pandemic.

SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates.

Railway now proposes to commence 1st stage online computer based tests from 15 December, 2020 and necessary action has been initiated in this regard.