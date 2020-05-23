Indian Railways on Saturday said it will run 2600 more Shramik Special trains in next ten days across the country to ferry migrant workers to their home town.

“In a major decision, the Ministry of Railways has decided to operationalise 2600 more Shramik Special Trains in next ten days across the country as per the needs of State Governments. This initiative is expected to benefit 36 lakh stranded passengers across the country,” said Ministry of Railways.

Indian Railways has been running ‘Shramik Special’ trains from May 1 for the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across different states.

These special trains are being run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

The Railways and State Governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”.

According to the ministry, Indian Railways has run 2600 Shramik Special Trains in last 23 days and around 36 lakhs stranded migrants have been transported till now to their home States.