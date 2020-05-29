Indian Railways on Friday, modifying the instructions for 230 trains, has increased the advance reservation period (ARP) from 30 days to 120 days.

The parcel and luggage booking facility will also be permitted in all these trains.

Out of these 230 trains, 30 special Rajdhani type trains came on tracks on May 12, while 200 Special Mail Express are scheduled for June 1.

“The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31st May 2020 onwards,” Indian Railways said.

“Other terms e.g., Current booking, Tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations etc to be same as in regular timetabled trains,” it added.

The train services which were discontinued since the first lockdown resumed from May 12. In the beginning, 15 trains were brought on track for migrant labourers to ferry them home.