Indian Railways releases its new time table

The Ministry of Railways has released its new All India Railway Time Table known as “TRAINS AT A GLANCE (TAG)” effective from 1 October.

The new “Trains at a Glance” is also available on Indian Railways’ official website. Highlights of the new time table are: Induction of 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains plus 70 other train services; Extension of existing 90 services to other destinations; Increase in frequency of 12 services; Speeding up of 22 services of trains to convert into Superfast Category; Diversion of 20501/02 Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani via Malda, Bhagalpur; and Change in Time Table of some services in South Eastern Railway for improving their Punctuality.

The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

The new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers have been advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new time table.