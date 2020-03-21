Indian Railways on Saturday decided to provide ease to passengers, who have booked tickets on the trains running on the ‘Janata Curfew’ day, by allowing them to cancel their tickets within 45 days instead of current rule of three days, if the trains get cancelled.

There would be no cancellation charges levied on the passengers who cancel their tickets.

It also said those passengers who want to cancel their pre-booked tickets can do so within 30 days of the date of journey instead of current rule of 10 days.

Earlier in an order released on Friday, the Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains starting midnight Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday. The Railways said the decision was taken ‘keeping in view that demand for train travel will be vastly reduced during janata curfew’.

However, those trains which will be running will be allowed to reach their destinations.

Indian Railways has also clarified that if long-distance and inter-city trains will have good occupancy, the zonal railways may decide to run them. The decision will be finalized by the zonal managers after they access the situation.

“All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations,” Indian Railways said.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has said those who wish to stay at stations on Sunday, will be accommodated at stations and waiting areas.

All food plazas, refreshment rooms, kitchens, and other static units will be shut for an indefinite period.

IRCTC has also decided to suspend onboard catering services from Sunday and only packaged items like snacks, tea and coffee will be served if there is a demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yesterday announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.