Indian Oil says it has ample fuel stocks, advises citizens against ‘panic buying’

Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, videos and posts on social media have surfaced showing people queuing up outside petrol pumps to stock up on fuel.

To curb the spread of misinformation, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday said that it has ample fuel stocks across the country and its operational lines are operating smoothly.

Taking it to a social media post on X, the company wrote, “IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets.”

IOCL advised the people to stay calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which will help the company in keeping their supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.

Long queues at petrol pumps, especially in some parts of northern India, were seen in posts on social media, with many people seen trying to stock up on fuel.

The panic-buying started after tensions increased between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’, in which Indian forces reportedly carried out strikes targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Panic buying was also seen in most parts of Punjab, with most civilians from the border areas rushing to stock up on fuel and other essential items.

A blackout was enforced in several parts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and Chandigarh, after Pakistan launched a series of missiles and drones in some cities in the bordering areas.

India’s response came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, at Baisran valley in Kashmir.