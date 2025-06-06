Indian Navy to commission first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft – Arnala

The Indian Navy is all set to commission its first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Arnala, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, an official communiqué said on Friday.

The commissioning, scheduled for June 18, will mark the formal induction of the first of sixteen ASW-SWC class ships into the Indian Navy.

Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with L&T Shipbuilders, Arnala is a testament to the success of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in defence manufacturing.

Built under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and oversight by Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli, Arnala was delivered to the Indian Navy on 8 May 2025.

Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the warship reflects India’s rich maritime heritage. Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against numerous threats, the ship is designed to maintain a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced systems ensure it is well-equipped to counter emerging maritime challenges.

Specifically designed for a range of ASW operations, Arnala is equipped to carry out subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations.

Measuring 77.6 meters in length and with a gross tonnage exceeding 1,490 tonnes, Arnala is the largest Indian naval warship to be powered by a Diesel Engine–Waterjet propulsion system.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will preside over the commissioning ceremony, which will be hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Senior naval officers and representatives from the shipbuilders and associated agencies will also be present at the event.

The commissioning of Arnala represents a significant step in bolstering India’s coastal defence and reaffirms the country’s commitment to becoming a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region.