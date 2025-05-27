Indian Navy set to welcome Navika Sagar Parikrama II crew after historic circumnavigation

The Indian Navy is all set to welcome the triumphant crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II on the successful completion of the circumnavigation of the globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini. Accomplishing this rare feat in double-handed mode, Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K are set to touch the shores of Goa on 29 May.

The flag-in ceremony will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mormugao Port, Goa, formally marking the culmination of the circumnavigation. The expedition symbolises India’s maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation’s prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy’s commitment to excellence, and Nari Shakti signifying the motto “Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas”, a statement from the naval spokesperson stated.

Over a period of eight months, the naval duo (famously called #DilRoo) covered a distance of 25,400 nm (approx 50,000km) across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power.

As the proud flag bearers of resurgent India, the duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa). The officers engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, school children, Naval cadets, and university faculty across the globe.

The crew encountered winds up to 50 knots (93 kmph) coupled with stormy weather conditions and extremely cold temperatures during the journey, setting the ultimate test of human endurance, perseverance, and sailing skills. Though each leg had its own challenges, the third leg of the journey from Lyttleton to Port Stanley was one of the most arduous.

The crew encountered three cyclones, navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage and successfully rounded Cape Horn. The circumnavigation highlights the unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage, and perseverance of the officers amidst the challenging conditions of the sea and nature.