Indian Navy Ropes in Global Experts to Restore INS Brahmaputra Post Fire Damage

Nearly four months after a devastating fire caused significant damage, the Indian Navy is working to restore INS Brahmaputra, the first indigenously built Brahmaputra-class guided missile frigate, to battle-ready condition.

A team of international experts will be called in to assess the damage and begin salvage operations.

The fire occurred on July 21, 2024, while the warship was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The blaze caused the ship to tilt significantly to its port side, and firefighting efforts led to substantial water accumulation inside. Tragically, the incident also claimed the life of a junior sailor.

Speaking to The Statesman, highly placed sources in Indian Navy have stated that a Singapore-based company has been brought in to assist with the salvage operation. “We are committed to repairing INS Brahmaputra and making it fully operational once again,” the source said.

Acknowledging the the challenges in assessing the full extent of the damage, the source said that the fire spread quickly and grew beyond control within minutes, making it difficult to evaluate the situation during the incident.

INS Brahmaputra, equipped with medium-range, close-range, and anti-aircraft guns, as well as surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedo launchers, was part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet. The frigate has seen multiple major deployments and was in the final stages of a refit when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Commissioned in 2020, INS Brahmaputra has a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 meters, and a beam of 14.4 meters. The warship, capable of speeds exceeding 27 knots, is crewed by 40 officers and 330 sailors and is outfitted with advanced sensors for maritime warfare. It can also operate Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

