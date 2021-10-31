Indian Navy receives its first stealth guided missile destroyer warship

Indian Navy received first of the four 15 B project stealth guided-missile destroyers warships, most of which was designed and developed indigenously to enhance India’s sea line security.

The work for the ship Y 12704, which is a lead warship of Project 15 B, was started in October 2013. The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment, and major weapons & sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production, said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry here on Sunday.

“Designed by Directorate of Naval Design, Indian Navy’s in-house design organization; and built by M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai; the four ships are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country viz. Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat,” the Defence Ministry said.

The 163 meters long warship has a full load displacement of 7400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots. The overall indigenous content of the project is approx. 75%.

Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the ‘Float’ and ‘Move’ categories. The destroyer is also installed with major indigenous weapons which include: -Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL, Bangalore), BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi), Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai), Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai), and 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar), the Ministry said.

“The delivery of Visakhapatnam is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ as part of 75 years of Indian Independence. The induction of the destroyer, despite the COVID challenges, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders and would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Ministry said.