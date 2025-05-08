Indian Navy receives ‘Arnala’, ASW SWCs

The Indian Navy received ‘Arnala’, the first of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWCs), indigenously designed and built at Katttupalli, today.

It has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. A naval spokesperson stated that the warship has been designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of GRSE with M/s L&T Shipyard, thus demonstrating the success of collaborative defence manufacturing.

Arnala is named after the historic fort ‘Arnala’ located off Vasai, Maharashtra, a reflection of India’s rich maritime heritage. The 77 m long warship, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search & rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine laying capabilities. The induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Arnala’s delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding and upholding the Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with over 80 per cent indigenous content.