Indian Navy inducts 8th MCA barge, strengthening operational capabilities

The Indian Navy marked the induction of its eighth Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) barge, LSAM 11 (Yard 79), in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, today.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Commodore Rajesh Bargoti, Commanding Officer of the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

Advertisement

With the delivery of LSAM 11, MSME shipyard SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, successfully completed its contractual obligation to supply all eight MCA Barges to the Indian Navy. The contract for their construction and delivery was concluded on February 19, 2021.

Advertisement

The MCA Barges were indigenously designed by SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd in collaboration with an Indian ship designing firm. Their seaworthiness was thoroughly verified through successful model testing at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

These vessels have been constructed in compliance with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) regulations and naval standards, ensuring high operational reliability.

The MCA Barges exemplify the Indian Navy’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives by promoting indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and supporting MSMEs.

Seven of these MCA Barges are already in active service, enhancing the Navy’s operational efficiency by facilitating the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of essential supplies and ammunition for Indian Navy platforms, both alongside jetties and in outer harbours.

The induction of LSAM 11 further bolsters the Indian Navy’s logistics capabilities, reinforcing its strategic preparedness and maritime strength.