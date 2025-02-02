Indian Navy Half Marathon 2025: Kulbir Singh and Vrinda Bhandari take top honours

The inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon, held here on Sunday, concluded with impressive victories by Kulbir Singh and Vrinda Bhandari in the prestigious 21.1 km category. Singh clinched the men’s open category with a remarkable time of 1:04:52, while Bhandari triumphed in the women’s open category with a time of 1:37:08.

More than 10,000 participants competed in this historic event, which featured three race categories: 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km. The event was flagged off by Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, alongside senior defence dignitaries, including the Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff.

Held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the race took participants through some of New Delhi’s most famous landmarks, including India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path, offering both a challenging and scenic course. This marathon not only focused on athletic achievement but also promoted health and fitness across all age groups, inspiring participants from diverse backgrounds to adopt an active lifestyle, a statement from the Naval spokesperson read.

In the 10 km category, Prakash Deshmukh emerged victorious in the men’s open category with a time of 30:22, while Kavita claimed the top spot in the women’s category at 35:36. The 5 km category saw Gaurav Kasana winning the men’s race with a time of 14:14, and Anjali taking the women’s race in 17:37.