Indian Navy controls major fire on tanker near Fujairah, saves entire crew

Indian Navy rescued 14 crew members onboard Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 after it caught fire in the North Arabian Sea.

In the incident which took place in the early hours of June 29, INS Tabar on mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance. The ship reached in vicinity of the distressed vessel and upon arrival established communication with the master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations.

Prioritising crew safety, seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using ship’s boats. No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar’s medical team. The remaining crew members, including the master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with firefighting equipment.

Initial firefighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and ship’s crew resulted in considerable reduction in intensity of the fire with smoke restricted to the engine room. The firefighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors).

Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy’s firefighting team along with crew members have successfully brought the fire under control. Continuous temperature checks and monitoring is being undertaken. INS Tabar remains on station for continued support, the statement added.